George Jenter

STURGIS - George, much loved husband, father, grandfather and doctor gently walked into the arms of Jesus Sunday morning October 23.

He was born in Viborg, SD on December 10, 1946, to Donald and Marion Jenter. He grew up with his sister Sandra on the farm near Centerville. He played football, was active in 4-H, and enjoyed trapping along the Vermillion River. He graduated from Centerville High School, The University of South Dakota and Kirksville School of Osteopathic Medicine. He would often say, "I'm just a German farm boy who was lucky enough to go to school". He grew into a gentle, humble, kind of country doctor.

He came to Sturgis because, "My Dad told me they only did chores once a day out west and I was doing them twice a day".

He married Denise Clark and together they had a daughter, Julie. He loved his patients, family, hunting, and the Kansas City Chiefs. He served on the Chief's medical staff in the early 70's. He enjoyed family practice first at the Massa-Berry Clinic and helped start rural clinics at Faith and Buffalo, SD. He went on to start the Piedmont Medical Center and Sturgis Medical Center.

He married Ellen Jenter on August 25, 2002, adding Nathan, Marc and Marty Lynn to his family. He was awarded Service Business of the Year by the Sturgis Chamber of Commerce and invited into the Brown High School Hall of Fame for his many years of supporting the Sturgis Scooper Athletics.

With the help of other sportsmen, he sponsored the Annual Youth Pheasant Hunt at the Horse Creek Farm near Newell. His passion for hunting led to completion of his Grand Slam of Big Horn Sheep.

He will be remembered entering patient rooms with his broad smile and saying "What can I do to make your day better?".

He was preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Marion; and brother-in-law, Gary Hanson.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen; daughters: Julie (Marty) Plaggemeyer and Marty Jolley (Heidi Valer); sons: Marc (Haley) Jolley and Nathan (Shonda) Jolley; sister, Sandra Hanson; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 4, 2022 at Foothills Community Church in Sturgis.

Memorials to Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation and Sturgis Booster Club.

