ST. LAWRENCE | George Melber, 96, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Miller.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Community Church of St. Lawrence. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. Private burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Miller.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be directed to the Miller School System Elementary Teachers Fund.

George Melber, Jr., was born at home on May 25, 1925, about 18 miles north of Miller to George and Ursula (Lieske) Melber. George's siblings included: Rosine Emma (Mrs. Phillips Schwartz), Fredericka Ursula (Mrs. Evertt Porter), Lloyd George (married to Marjorie Ferris), Mary Adeline (Mrs. Vernon Estes), Elsie Dora (Mrs. Charles Love), a brother who died at birth, Louise Fern (Mrs. Homer Reddix), Eva Lillian (Mrs. Alvin Nissen), and Arlene Ruth (Mrs. Robert Templeton).

The family moved north of St. Lawrence when George was 4 years old, and he lived on that farm and cultivated the land for the next 91 years until he retired in 2021. George went to country grade school a half mile south of the farm and then attended high school in St. Lawrence, where he graduated in 1943.

George worked for different farmers, and then, in 1946, started to farm on his own, renting a quarter of land from Doc McWhorter. He married Nancy Mae Johnson in 1951, and in 1952, Penny Rae was born. After Nancy died in 1962, he married Donna Marie Campbell and Barbara Ann was born in 1965.

George taught Sunday School at the Community Church of St. Lawrence for many years. He really enjoyed having first graders read to him for many years at the Miller Public Schools. The South Dakota Education Association honored George and Donna with a Friends of Education Award, and the Associated School Boards of South Dakota honored them with a Community Service Award.

In 2015, Miller High School inducted George and Donna into the Athletic Hall of Fame for their contributions to school programs. George served as County Commissioner, on the Rural Electric Board, and on many different church committees. He enjoyed square dancing, playing cards, fellowship, and, most of all, farming.

George is survived by his daughter; Penny (Gary) Sparks, their son; Lance (Toni), and their children: George and Victor; daughter, Barbara (Mark) Vargo, and their sons: Alexander, Barry, and John; and many nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his wives, Nancy in 1962 and Donna in 2020; and his parents.