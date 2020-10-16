George O'Clock Jr.

WACONIA, Minn. | George Daniel O'Clock Jr., 81, died Oct. 12, 2020.

The son of George D. O'Clock Sr. and Estelle June (Taylor) O'Clock he was born on Sept. 25, 1939 at 11:45 p.m. at Chicago Lying-in Hospital. George weighed in at 7lb., 15 oz. Thirty-four years later at 244 lb., 12 oz., George decided that was as high as he was going to go.

George attended grade school at Central School, Grand Rapids, MN. He graduated from Cathedral High School, Rapid City, SD, in 1957. George was a prolific learner — he earned six degrees, ranging from a Bachelor of Science to a PhD — and many other letters in-between. George was immensely proud of his work on cancer issues and cystic fibrosis — logging over 4,500 volunteer hours as a volunteer research assistant.

Although he participated in high school and college athletics, George struggled when participating in any game with a ball in it. Even with the struggle, he earned varsity letters in high school football and basketball. George played adult league softball and basketball and enjoyed windsurfing and skiing.