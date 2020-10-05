George Stverak

RAPID CITY | George Charles Stverak was born on June 21, 1942 in Tyndall, the son of Wesley and Lydia (Dobesh) Stverak. He grew up and attended school in Bon Homme County and graduated from Tyndall High School.

George attended Southern State Teachers College in Springfield. He later transferred to South Dakota State University in Brookings. He graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and Agriculture Education.

George was united in married with the love of his life Kathryn Jeanne Andersen on August 12, 1967 in Watertown.

His first job out of college was as a teacher in Wilmot. After a couple of years, he moved to Esterville, IA, and started as a salesman with Golden Sun Feed. He moved on to a career in the United States Government with the FmHA in Sioux Falls, Yankton, and finally being transferred to Rapid City.

In 1980, George and his wife took a chance on themselves and purchased the Rushmore Mountain Taffy Shop located in Keystone. This family business has become a familiar destination in South Dakota's tourism industry to this day. In 1994, they opened another location in Medora, ND, where it remains open to this day. In 2000, George and Kathy built a commercial property called Teddy's Village in Medora that houses the Rushmore Mountain Taffy Shop and other tourist stores.