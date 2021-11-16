RAPID CITY | George W. Dusha, 98, died November 12, 2021.
He served in the United States Army Air Force.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, November 22, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon, Wisconsin.
