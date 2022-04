MIDLAND - George W. Stroppel, age 95, of Midland, died March 29, 2022.

A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022 at St. William Catholic Church in Midland.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at St. William Catholic Church in Midland.

Burial with military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Funeral services are with the Rush Funeral Home of Philip.