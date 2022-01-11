RAPID CITY | George Woodrow Shelton, known as Woody, passed away at Monument Hospice House on January 8, 2022. He was born January 16, 1923 in Iberia, Missouri. His parents were John Van Buren Shelton and Laura Jane (Woody) Shelton.

Woody and Twila Galbraith were married in 1945 and had three children: Shirley, Mary, and Wes. Twila passed away unexpectedly in 1980. After Twila's passing Woody married Donna Hemness Hauk. Donna passed away in 2014.

Woody was preceded in death by his parents, John and Laura; infant daughter, Shirley; Twila, Donna and 8 siblings.

He is survived by Wes and Mary; Donna's children Karen, Darla, and Phillip; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 10. Inurnment will follow at 1:30 at Black Hills National Cemetery. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.