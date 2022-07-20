Georgia Mae Hawk

Survivors include her daughter, Roberta (Doug) Neely of Rapid City; her son, Bob Hawk Jr., Texarkana, AR; sister, Marilyn Wilson of Arlington, VA, five grandchildren: Luke (Brittani) Neely, Zachary Neely, all of Rapid City; RJ (Brianna) Hawk Bryant, AR, Samantha (Justin) Halbert, Bradford, TX and Sydney Hawk College Station, TX; six great grandchildren: Legend and Lincoln Neely, Addison and Austin Hawk, Dayce Halbert, and Bexley McCallister Also, a very special family she took care of, and loved like her own are Pam Klein-Teuber and her children, Alyssa and Harrison Teuber, Sarah (Jason and baby Maeve) Brown and Mason Teuber. She was JoJo and Grandma to all of them.