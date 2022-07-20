RAPID CITY - Georgia Mae Hawk, 91, passed away Saturday July 16th, 2022.
Survivors include her daughter, Roberta (Doug) Neely of Rapid City; her son, Bob Hawk Jr., Texarkana, AR; sister, Marilyn Wilson of Arlington, VA, five grandchildren: Luke (Brittani) Neely, Zachary Neely, all of Rapid City; RJ (Brianna) Hawk Bryant, AR, Samantha (Justin) Halbert, Bradford, TX and Sydney Hawk College Station, TX; six great grandchildren: Legend and Lincoln Neely, Addison and Austin Hawk, Dayce Halbert, and Bexley McCallister Also, a very special family she took care of, and loved like her own are Pam Klein-Teuber and her children, Alyssa and Harrison Teuber, Sarah (Jason and baby Maeve) Brown and Mason Teuber. She was JoJo and Grandma to all of them.
She will be laid to rest privately at Black Hills National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced later.