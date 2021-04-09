Georgia McGlashan

TUCSON, Ariz. | Georgia Jean Brennan McGlashan peacefully passed March 26, 2021, with all her children near.

Born on Dec. 8, 1928 in Sioux City, IA to Lucille and James Brennan, she grew up with her only sister, Joanne (Jody) Olsen. Georgia graduated from Cathedral High School in 1946. During that time, Georgia's love of baseball was born.

She married Charles E. McGlashan on Nov. 7, 1953 and farmed near Homer, NE, before moving to Correctionville and then Bronson, IA.

Georgia worked until early retirement at Northwestern Bell, starting out as a 411 operator, followed by employment at Johnson Biscuit Company and Stewart's Office Supply.

Georgia and Charles had five children: James McGlashan, Michael (Lisa) McGlashan, Mary (Duane) Ticknor, Barb (Armando) Tapia, and Jennifer (Rocky) Larson. She and Charles never missed a music concert, theatrical performance or sporting event involving their children.