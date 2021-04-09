Georgia McGlashan

TUCSON, Ariz. | Georgia Jean Brennan McGlashan peacefully passed March 26, 2021, with all her children near.
Born on Dec. 8, 1928 in Sioux City, IA to Lucille and James Brennan, she grew up with her only sister, Joanne (Jody) Olsen. Georgia graduated from Cathedral High School in 1946. During that time, Georgia's love of baseball was born.
She married Charles E. McGlashan on Nov. 7, 1953 and farmed near Homer, NE, before moving to Correctionville and then Bronson, IA.
Georgia worked until early retirement at Northwestern Bell, starting out as a 411 operator, followed by employment at Johnson Biscuit Company and Stewart's Office Supply.
Georgia and Charles had five children: James McGlashan, Michael (Lisa) McGlashan, Mary (Duane) Ticknor, Barb (Armando) Tapia, and Jennifer (Rocky) Larson. She and Charles never missed a music concert, theatrical performance or sporting event involving their children.
From Bronson, Georgia and Charles moved to Sioux City where they remained until the premature death of Charles. Subsequently, Georgia moved to Rapid City, SD to be closer to family. There she also enjoyed the company of close friends with weekly "Dancing with the Stars" night and card games. With the thoughtful planning of her daughter Mary and son-in-law Duane, Georgia had a dream come true when she was able to see her beloved NY Yankees and Derek Jeter play in the original Yankee Stadium.
She subsequently moved several more times: Colorado Springs, Tucson, and Tampa.
Georgia's most prized title was "mother.” She loved and constantly worried about all five of her children. Even days before passing, she still asked, "Are you taking care of yourself?"
Georgia had eight grandchildren, Toni Velong, Crystal McGlashan, David Ticknor, Nicole and Andrew McGlashan, and Connor, Princess and Varney Larson. Her five great-grandchildren are Hailey and Sierra Velong, Lana and Greysen McGlashan, and Adelina Flores Ticknor.
This fall, the family will celebrate Georgia's life with a funeral mass and burial services in Sioux City.