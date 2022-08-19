RAPID CITY - Georgiana (JoAnn) Frances McCormick, 89, of Rapid City, South Dakota passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her children on Thursday August 18, 2022, with loving and compassionate help of Monument Hospice.

Georgiana was born on September 27, 1932, in South Boston, MA to John and Margaret Clark. She was the middle child with four siblings, raised in South Boston. While in Southie, she fell in love with Frank McCormick, a Navy man from South Dakota who was stationed in Boston. Frank and JoAnn were united in marriage at Gate of Heaven Catholic Church in South Boston on June 19, 1954. JoAnn loved her Irish heritage.

Georgiana was also known as JoAnn, a name of endearment Frank gave her, to her South Dakota family and friends, and known as Jana to her South Boston family.

Following their marriage, Frank and JoAnn moved to South Dakota and raised a family of eight children. JoAnn loved being a mother and raising her family. She could often be found helping at the various activities. She was a Boy Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout leader, baseball mom and marching band mom. JoAnn was an impeccable seamstress, sewing many of her own clothes, three-piece suits for Frank, vests, stylish seventies clothes and crazy shorts and pants for the kids and grandkids. She also crocheted afghans for each of her children. JoAnn sewed, with much love and detail many of Father Mark's priestly vestments.She loved to spend time in the kitchen cooking and baking for her family. Cinnamon rolls with peanut butter frosting, Irish soda bread, Boston baked beans, potato salad and homemade Root beer were some of her specialties.

She loved collecting recipes and cookbooks and had a very large collection. JoAnn also loved night fishing on Pactola Lake with her family and was an expert in teasing the fishing line. She enjoyed many summer nights gathered on the driveway with family and friends which always brought lots of laughs.

JoAnn's Catholic faith was very important to her, and she and Frank were very faithful bringing their family to Sunday Mass, with Frank on one side of the pew, JoAnn on the other side, with the eight children in between within arm's reach. She had great devotion to the Rosary and to St. Bridget.

After being widowed at the early age of 46, JoAnn continued to raise three young children. As a widow, she continued to be a property owner of five rental homes. These homes were built by Frank's dad in the 1950's-196''s. JoAnn was loved by many of her tenants She also spent some years providing in-home companion care for several elderly couples, and also several priests at Blessed Sacrament parish as a cook, cleaning lady and friend.

JoAnn loved being a wife, homemaker, mother, Nana, great Nana and great great Nana.

Thankful for having shared her life are her eight children; Joe (Toni), Rocky Mount, North Carolina; Pat Rapid City; Mike, Rapid City; Dan (Linda), Hallsville, Texas; Jeannette (Kieth) Hughes, Groton, South Dakota; Fr. Mark McCormick, Rapid City; Jeannine (Ove Jonny Lie), Spikkestad, Norway; Jim (Denise), Rapid City; 14 grandchildren: Frank McCormick, Yvonne Lieterman, Yvette Sanchez, Heidi Watje, Kayla Harms, Alex Hughes, Mattea, Jonathan, Noah, and Kaia Lie, Austin Evans, Kaleah Geyer, Rachel and Jacob McCormick; 11 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren; one surviving brother, Robert (Dazzy) Clark and many nieces and nephews.

Joann was predeceased by her husband Frank, her parents, two sisters: Barbara Robinson and Mary Novicki, and one brother, John Clark.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Church with a Christian Wake Service to follow at 7:00 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the church.

Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.

