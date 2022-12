Visitation will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche. Interment will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.