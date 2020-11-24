Gerald 'Gary' Howard

Gary was born on July 12, 1942 in McGrew, NE, to Clifford Oliver Howard and Jean Shirley Alexander Howard. Gary grew up on a farm in McGrew and enjoyed farm work, fishing, and anything to do with electronics. Gary learned about electronics by reading a book his brother left at home. Gary graduated from McGrew High School in 1960. He was a record-holding athlete at McGrew High School and won many awards for his athleticism. Following graduation, Gary attended electronic school in Denver, CO.

Gary began dating Patricia Ann Sittner in 1957 and were married on August 28, 1960. Gary proposed to Patricia on Christmas in 1959. Gary and Patricia celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. Gary loved Patricia with his whole heart and whole being. Gary devoted his life to the happiness of his wife and his family. Kimberley Howard, Mark Howard, and Shelly Howard were born to this beautiful union. Gary did everything with his family. The family often spent summers camping and driving through the mountains. Gary renovated an old bus and turned it into the family camper. Gary and his children had many stories of the exciting family vacations. Gary enjoyed taking the children to go fishing when he got off work and he enjoyed having picnics with the family. Whatever Gary did, he did it with family.