Gerald H. Manlove

The next decade was filled with leisure travel, biking adventures, Elderhostels, house-sitting, and wonderful months at the ranch. Because he treasured the written word, Jerry spent his seventies and eighties writing newsletters, historical narratives, and camping manuals, including a second edition of The Common Book of Camping with Mary Kettl.

Jerry was born Nov. 10, 1926, in Hibbing, MN, and grew up in St. Paul. He served in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific during World Word II and later graduated from Macalester College. His career began with the YMCA of St. Paul in the Fall of 1949 and eventually led him to direct Camp St. Croix in Hudson, WI. These memorable years are still honored by staff who worked with him including a recent reunion of 85-plus alumni. From 1957-1962 he was Director of Camping and General Secretary of the YMCA of Metro Detroit. In the Fall of 1962, he undertook development of a 1200-acre property in Highland Lake, NY, creating a new Lutheran outdoor ministry: Koinonia. And in 1969, he was called to Minneapolis to design strategies for 65 American Lutheran Church camps across the U.S.

Pastor David Zellmer, retired bishop of the South Dakota Synod, ELCA, wrote, “Jerry was one of the foundational leaders in the new camping ministry of the Lutheran community in the 1960s. He shaped and molded generations of church leaders. He was a gift of rare proportions to the church.”