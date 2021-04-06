Gerald 'Jerry' Apa

LEAD | Gerald F. "Jerry" Apa passed away on April 1, 2021 at his home. Jerry was born Aug. 18, 1940 to Frank and Helen (L'Esperance) Apa.

Upon graduating from Rapid City High School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on July 28, 1958 and was honorably discharged March 30, 1962.

He married MartyAnn Ferrero on Aug. 10, 1967 in Augusta, GA. In 1972 they moved to Lead, and in May of 1973 they bought the Silver Star Bar which they owned and operated until August of 2001.

Jerry began his political career with his election to the Lawrence County Commission, serving from January 1979 to December 1986. He was elected, once again, to the Lawrence County Commission from January 1993 to December 1996. Jerry also served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1997 to December 2000, and the South Dakota State Senate from January 2001 to December 2008, the last six years as Chair of Senate Appropriations. He then retired from politics until he was elected mayor of Lead for one term in 2013.

Jerry proudly served the citizens of Lead and Lawrence County at both the county and state level and was always appreciative of the support and encouragement he received from the citizens of Lawrence County; but he always considered his election as mayor of his beloved Lead as the pinnacle of his political career.