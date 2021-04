LEAD | Gerald F. "Jerry" Apa, 80, died April 1, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Rosary services will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 9, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, at the church.

Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel