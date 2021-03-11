Gerald 'Jerry' Grady

RAPID CITY | Gerald Eugene “Jerry” Grady passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

He was born on Feb. 18, 1936 in Mitchell to Frances (Schurz) and Robert Grady. As the story goes, before Jerry was born, his mother rode into town from the family farm in a horse drawn sleigh to avoid the impending brutal winter storm!

Jerry grew up on a farm outside of Ethan with his siblings Roberta, Bob, Frances, and Charles Daniel. He enjoyed a childhood of farm life and attended country school taught by his older sister. He attended Notre Dame High School in Mitchell and played football wearing a leather helmet!

After high school, Jerry attended Northern State and Dakota Wesleyan before enrolling in the U.S. Army. During his time of active duty, he was stationed in Germany and traveled all across Europe, bonding with fellow soldiers, and making lifelong memories.

He came back to Mitchell in 1958 and later met the love of his life, Doris Blankenship. They were married on June 25, 1960. Jerry used the GI bill to enroll at South Dakota State University and graduated with a civil engineering degree while working a full-time job in construction with Banner Associates.