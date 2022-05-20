RAPID CITY - Gerald (Jerry) Lee Swanson, was born in Deadwood on January 3, 1946, to Evelyn and Don Swanson. Jerry passed away on May 14, at Fort Meade VA Center, where he was lovingly cared for by the compassionate hospice staff.

Jerry attended high school in Lead, South Dakota. He served five years in the Navy, serving on a destroyer Sarsfield that operated primarily in Vietnam's offshore waters.

Jerry married the love of his life, Sandy Engle, in 1967. The couple made their home in Black Hawk, South Dakota where they raised three sons, Dade, Dane, and Chad.

Jerry was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, creating many memories with his boys. He especially enjoyed fly fishing. He guided several elk and turkey hunts throughout the Black Hills. He was a good cook and enjoyed preparing the game he harvested for friends and family. He was the master of the grill and smoker.

Jerry was a hard worker and was always on the move even after his retirement. He enjoyed crafting items from nature, creating beautiful Diamond Willow canes often taking first place at county fairs. He gifted many of these items to his family and friends.

Grateful to have shared Jerry's life are his children Dade Swanson (Kirbi) of Post Falls, ID, Dane Swanson (Sally) of Westminster, CO, and Chad Swanson (Laura) of Colville, WA.

Jerry's grandchildren are Dominique, Skylar, Cody, McKenna, Rhianna, Dakota, Brianna, Sandy, Loranna, and Liam. Jerry's great-grandchildren are Skylar Kane, Kenzie, Damien, Teegan, Scarlett, Riley, and Morrison.

Jerry had many friends and family who loved him dearly, some for many years and others in more recent years. Jerry's family wishes to send many thanks and appreciation to all who helped Jerry in his time of need and brought joy to his life, and who thought of Jerry as a father, a grandfather, and a brother. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Sandy, brother Donald, and parents.

Graveside service will be Monday, 2:00 PM, at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Special thanks to Steve, Debbie and Ann Renner for all their care, support and help.