Gerald K. Chewning

NORTHFIELD, Minn. | “Just think of stepping on shore and finding it heaven, of touching a hand and finding it God's, of breathing new air and finding it celestial, of waking up in glory and finding it home!” (Don Wyrtzen, 1971)

This was the experience of Jerry Chewning, age 78, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:20 a.m, as he succumbed to COVID-19. He had been a patient at Three Links Care Center for 3-1/2 years.

Gerald Keith Chewning was born in a small town in West Virginia on May 6, 1942. His parents soon moved to Wooster, OH, where he completed K-12 schooling. He was active in football, basketball, and baseball. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

While stationed in Lincoln, NE, he completed a four-year degree in history. He remained a lifetime avid fan of Ohio State and University of Nebraska football.

Jerry was stationed in Vietnam for three years where he refueled airplanes at Cam Rahn Bay. He also spent some time in Crete before an honorable discharge in 1970.