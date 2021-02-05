Gerald K. Chewning

NORTHFIELD, Minn. | “Just think of stepping on shore and finding it heaven, of touching a hand and finding it God's, of breathing new air and finding it celestial, of waking up in glory and finding it home!” (Don Wyrtzen, 1971)
This was the experience of Jerry Chewning, age 78, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:20 a.m, as he succumbed to COVID-19. He had been a patient at Three Links Care Center for 3-1/2 years.
Gerald Keith Chewning was born in a small town in West Virginia on May 6, 1942. His parents soon moved to Wooster, OH, where he completed K-12 schooling. He was active in football, basketball, and baseball. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.
While stationed in Lincoln, NE, he completed a four-year degree in history. He remained a lifetime avid fan of Ohio State and University of Nebraska football.
Jerry was stationed in Vietnam for three years where he refueled airplanes at Cam Rahn Bay. He also spent some time in Crete before an honorable discharge in 1970.
After returning to Wooster, OH, Jerry married Mina June Blough, the mother of four small children. He lovingly cared for his stepchildren and became grandpa to their children. When Ray, the oldest, was stationed in Rapid City, SD, with the Air Force, Jerry and June moved there to be closer to the small grandchildren.
In 1994, a seven-semi pileup in Wyoming almost took Jerry's life and left him with a traumatic brain injury and other injuries. Many surgeries were necessary for restoration and he fought valiantly through them all. He used his recovery time to crochet afghans for family and friends.
In November 2007, June died suddenly due to complications from diabetes.
In 2011, Jerry met and married Karen (Erickson) Mayo in Anoka, MN. Their marriage was the proverbial “made in heaven.” They enjoyed making needed items for the Cheyenne River Reservation in South Dakota: crocheted afghans, fleece blankets, mittens, and winter hats. They also supported Windswept Academy at the reservation in many ways.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, June; a sister; and Darryl Blough. He is survived by the Blough stepchildren: Ray "Corky" (Sierra) in Rapid City, Steve (Donna) in Newtown, PA, and Connie (Jim) Batdorf in Wooster, OH; also seven step-grandchildren and five step-grandchildren.
He is also survived by wife, Karen, and her children: Bart (Jean) Mayo in eastern TN, Mike (Brenda) Mayo in Jacksonville, FL, Eric (Michelle) Mayo and Jen (Jim) Eidbo, both of Richfield, MN; and two step-grandchildren.
Jerry's ashes will be buried at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD, sometime in the Spring.
Arrangements were by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory in Northfield, MN.