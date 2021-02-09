Gerald L. 'Jerry' Allen

Jerry loved the outdoors -- hunting, flyfishing, Bluewater fishing, skiing, living in the Black Hills along Rapid Creek. He and Linda enjoyed dancing and were members of 39 Dance Club, attending the BH Symphony, traveling. He was a wonderful husband, best friend and loved from the minute he and Linda met. Their life together for over 40 years was an adventure full of family, friends and a love story of joy being together. Jerry is so missed, and he will be remembered with love and appreciation for sharing his love and life.