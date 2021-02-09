RAPID CITY | Gerald L. "Jerry" Allen, 86, died Feb. 2, 2021.
Jerry was born in Oklahoma City, OK to Arthur L. Allen and Thelma L. Piatt. Graduated Southeast High School, OKC. Graduated University of Oklahoma 1959. Member Delta Sigma Phi.
Jerry was a veteran of the US Air Force 28th BW Strategic Air Command, Vietnam War. Most of his career he was a navigator bombardier on a B-52 and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Force Commendation Medal, and numerous other medals for completing more than 250 missions. He later was the Director of Intelligence and Air Ops Officer at Ellsworth AFB until his retirement in 1980 as a Lt. Colonel. He was a member of the Military Officers of America Association, 4th ACCS, VA, Pheasants Forever and Black Hills Flyfishers.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Linda K. Bradley; children Mark Allen, Megan Allen Stone, Andrea (Patrick) Gonzales, Oceanside, CA, and Lisa Allen, Texas; grandchildren Molly Stone, Sarah Stone, Ariana, Aidan, Alex, Patrick Jr. (Ashley, great-granddaughter Addilyn) Gonzales, California; sister Carolyn (Jim) Jones; nephews Chuck Harris, Curt Harris (Molly and grandnephew Boston) Oklahoma City; brothers-in-law Jack C. Bradley, Bob Martin; niece & nephews; and mother-in-law Lola Bradley. He was predeceased by his parents, daughter Sharon, son Joseph, grandson Ben Stone, two stepsons, father-in-law Jack C. Bradley Sr., and sister-in-law Lolly Martin.
Jerry loved the outdoors -- hunting, flyfishing, Bluewater fishing, skiing, living in the Black Hills along Rapid Creek. He and Linda enjoyed dancing and were members of 39 Dance Club, attending the BH Symphony, traveling. He was a wonderful husband, best friend and loved from the minute he and Linda met. Their life together for over 40 years was an adventure full of family, friends and a love story of joy being together. Jerry is so missed, and he will be remembered with love and appreciation for sharing his love and life.
He will rest in the Black Hills and the Black Hills National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021. Memorials are for Pheasants Forever, BH Flyfishing and S.D. Youth Hunting Adventures. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.