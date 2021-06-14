RAPID CITY | Gerald L. "Jerry" Galbraith, 83, died Friday, June 11, 2021, unexpectedly at Monument Health Hospital.

He was born on September 2, 1937, in RC to Raymond and Charlotte (Schultz) Galbraith. He grew up in RC, graduating from Rapid City High School in 1955. Following high school, Jerry enlisted in the United States Army. Jerry was honorably discharged after basic training with a ten-year Reserve obligation.

Jerry became a journeyman electrician, receiving his 55-year pin with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) in 1999.

Jerry worked in many places across the Midwest during his long career. He began his training while living in Florida. Upon moving back to RC, he worked in the missile fields at EAFB. He also served as the RC IBEW business manager for over 8 years.

He married Noni Harr in RC on Sept. 21, 1957. Noni passed away in 1995.

He married Linda Keyser in RC on July 23, 2005.