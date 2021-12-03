CAPUTA | Gerald Lee Handley, 86, Farmingdale, SD passed away November 26, 2021. Gerald was born June 15, 1935 in Wagner, South Dakota to Jack and Nadine (Henke) Handley.

Gerald grew up in Wagner. He joined the United States Army in 1953. He fought in the Korean War where he earned the Korean War Service Medal with two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart.

In 1959, he met Betty Hayes in Rapid City. They were married in 1964. This union was blessed with seven children.

He is survived by his wife, six children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A Wake will be held Monday, December 6, 5-9pm. Celebration of Life will be held at 10am on Tuesday. Both services will take place at the Mother Butler Center. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery on Tuesday at 1:00pm. Kirk Funeral Home is in charge of services.