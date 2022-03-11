 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geraldine "Gerri" Moser

RAPID CITY - Geraldine "Gerri" Moser, 86, died Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society – Saint Martin Village, Rapid City.

Memorial Visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 pm Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with a Vigil Service and Recital of the Rosary at 7:00 pm.

Memorial Mass will be 10:00 am Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Church.Burial at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home and visit www.osheimschmidt.com.

