Geraldine (Gerri) Moser

RAPID CITY - Geraldine Ann Moser (Gerri) died Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society – Saint Martin Village.

Geraldine (Gerri) Ann Moser was born May 23, 1935 to Harry and Grace (Van Loan) Whitted in Lead SD. The family moved to the ranch in Creston, SD when Gerri was a young girl.

Gerri graduated from Rapid City High. Then she attended St. Johns Nursing School in Rapid City SD, where she achieved her Registered Nursing License. She enjoyed many years in the nursing field.

Gerri was united in marriage to Harvey Moser on June 5, 1956. They resided in Rapid City SD where they were blessed with six children.

Thru Gerri's life she enjoyed flea marketing. She also enjoyed attending her children's, grandchildren's and great grandchildren's events. She was an avid reader and lover ofsun tea and gardening.

Gerri Moser is survived by her six children Elaine (Marvin) Massey of Portales NM; Dennis (Jone) Moser of Rapid City SD; Randall Moser of Kissimmee FL; Dawn (Tom) Flynn of Sandy UT; Kurt Moser of North Platte NE and Andrea (Curtis) Funk of Shakopee MN: seventeen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; one sister Theresa Jacoby; and two brothers Danny Whitted and Vince Whitted. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Harvey on February 17, 2006 and her sister Rita Jurisch.

Visitation will be 6:00pm to 7:00pm Wednesday March 16, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with a vigil service with Rosary at 7:00pm.

Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday March 17, 2022 at 10:00am at Blessed Sacrament Church. Follow with a lunch and burial at Black Hills National Cemetery at 2:00 pm.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with obituary on www.osheimschmidt.com.