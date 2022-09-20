RAPID CITY - Geraldine "Gerry" Ann Kilroy, 91, passed on September 17, at Hospice House to join the love of her life Bill Kilroy.

Geraldine was born in Deadwood in 1931, the youngest of 12, with her twin, to William Robison and Anna (Osloond). She lived in Deadwood from 1931 to 1938 and Rapid City, SD from 1938 to 1942. She moved to the West Coast in 1942. She later returned to Rapid City where she stayed.

Geraldine is survived by her 3 children: Martin Kilroy (Michelle) MN; Michele (Shelly) Kilroy-Bolyard (Richard); Mike Kilroy. Her 9 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 sisters, 7 brothers, and 1 granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held on September 23rd at 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mother Butler Center.