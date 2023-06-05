LE MARS, IA -- Geraldine L. Olson, 80, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home. A Celebration of Life will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Sturgis City Park. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com

Geraldine Lee Olson gave a hearty shout when she entered this world on December 29, 1942, in Sturgis, SD. I imagine Chester and Mable Olson were mighty proud parents then as well as when they greeted her again on January 2, 2023 - you know God keeps his promises.

God has a sense of humor, so he gifted Gerrie with three boys in three years. Some would call it a miracle while others would say what the heck - David and his wife Kati and kids Shawn (wife Whitney), Ethan, Addison, and Cam; Dirk and his wife Amy and kids Kinsey (husband Matt), Keegan (wife Trista) and Kade; and Darren and his wife Carmen and kids Davis and Tara (husband Joshua) along with six great grandchildren.