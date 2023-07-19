Geraldine Louise "Gerry" Pettipiece

CHADRON - Geraldine Louise "Gerry" Pettipiece, age 83 passed away July 8, 2023 at Chadron, Nebraska.

Gerry was born February 23, 1940 in Crawford Nebraska to Albert and Helen (Harrison) Meng. She grew up in Sioux County on the family ranch and graduated from Chadron Prep School in 1957. She received her teaching certificate from Chadron State College. She taught country schools spending her first year of teaching in Box Butte County, she later taught in Sioux County at the Cottonwood School and the Norman School.

She married Wes Pettipiece, October 15, 1964 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska. They worked for Roscoe Royal for four years before moving to Sioux County where they moved to their ranch where they raised their son Charlie. Gerry and Wes retired from ranching and moved to Chadron in 2004. She worked at Walmart 18 years.

Gerry is survived by her husband Wes of Chadron, son Charlie and his wife Sharon of Central Missouri, her grandchildren: Blaine, Blake and Kelsey and many great-grandchildren, her sister Mary Reed of Del Valle, Texas and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Serres, her father and mother, sister Sally Cullers, brother Bill Meng.

She loved arrowhead and fossil hunting and her family.

Visitation will be at Chamberlain Chapel Chadron.

Funeral Service will be at the Crawford United Methodist Church and burial will be in the Crawford Cemetery.