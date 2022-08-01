 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gerry Ann Rhoe

HOT SPRINGS - Gerry Ann Rhoe, 73, of Hot Springs, SD, passed away July 27, 2022, at her residence in Hot Springs.

Visitation will be held 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD. Committal services will follow at Minnekahta Cemetery in Minnekahta Valley.

Memorials may be sent to the Minnekahta Ladies Club.

Arrangements have been placed under the local care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.

