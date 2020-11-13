Gerti J. Janss

She returned to work gradually, practicing her surgical sutures at the dining room table with surgical tools. She regained her medical license and started the Emergency Room at Johnson Hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota. Later she helped design and build the new Emergency Room at Rapid City Regional Hospital. Her children would always be welcome to visit her at the hospital during a 24-hour shift. They would get advice and tips on what to cook for dinner or who had to be carpooled to what activity.

Doctor Gerti took over the practice of the retiring allergist in the West River area of South Dakota and had a joint practice with her husband in Rapid City. They were known as Doctor Bill and Doctor Gerti. She worked as a board-certified Internal Medicine Specialist, Toxicologist and Allergist for the next 30 years in private practice. She retired two years after losing her husband and relocated to Phoenix, Arizona where her two sons, daughters-in-law and four grandchildren live.

Her medical office staff were one of her greatest joys. She often said she was blessed with be best nurses and technicians that could be found. They were her work family whom she loved. Her staff loved her as well, saying that she was a physician with no-nonsense advice and great diagnosis skills. She would say, “Sometimes you can tell a diagnosis by the smell.”