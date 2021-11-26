 Skip to main content
Gertrude Yankton

WANBLEE, SD | Funeral arrangements for Gertrude Yankton, age 76, are pending with the Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD. Gertrude made her journey to the Spirit World on November 23, 2021 at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.

