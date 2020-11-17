Gladys Kjellerson

RAPID CITY | Gladys Georgina (Mattson) Kjellerson passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Monument Health Hospice of the Hills.

Gladys was born Feb. 22, 1932 in Hansboro, ND to Evert and Mamie (Hendrickson) Mattson. She was united in marriage to Fred A. Kjellerson on Dec. 9, 1950 in Cando, ND.

Gladys's family was the most important thing in her life. She was always so proud of her four boys! Gladys became a nurse in 1971. She was active in volunteer work, and was a member of the DAV Auxiliary, American Legion, the Moose Lodge, and the Sons of Norway in Minot, ND. Gladys loved dogs, and her little dachshunds were the light of her life!

Gladys is survived by her four sons, James and Karen of Rapid City, Craig and Vicki of Anthem, AZ, Mark and Julie of Rapid City, and Matthew and Lucy of Scottsdale, AZ; eight grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, and her parents.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Kirk Funeral Home and one hour before services.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Funeral Home, with Pastor Evelyn Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.