HOT SPRINGS - Gladys L. Halls was born January 4, 1923, to James and Magdalena (Rohrbach) Lancaster at Oerlrichs, SD. She passed on March 19, 2022, at Seven Sisters Living Center.

Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD. Committal services will follow at Highland Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD. Condolences may be left at www.chamberlainmccolleys.com.