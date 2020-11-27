Glenn E. Plumb

WINTER PARK, Fla. | Glenn Edward Plumb, 88, Rapid City, SD and Winter Park, FL, died Nov. 20, 2020, in Winter Park.

He was born on Feb. 12, 1932, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, the eldest of three sons, to William Clark Plumb and Dorothy Lucia Plumb. Glenn grew up in the then small town of Ft. Lauderdale, spending his early days fishing off the bridges and canals that lined the sand streets. He graduated from Ft. Lauderdale High School, where he was active in football and baseball. He and his brother Bill hitchhiked to Miami, OK, where they both received athletic scholarships to Northeastern Oklahoma A & M College. In his junior year he transferred to University of Florida, majoring in Civil Engineering and enjoying membership in Phi Delta Theta fraternity. While at UF, Glenn met Patricia "Patsi" Moser and they married on August 28, 1954, in Hollywood, FL.

After graduation Glenn entered the U.S. Air Force and had a long career as a pilot/navigator and went on to obtain his Masters Degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright Patterson AFB. His career took them to many wonderful locations around the world, including Tripoli, Libya and South Korea. It also led them to Rapid City in the early 1970s -- where they made many lifelong friends and fell in love with the beauty of the Black Hills.