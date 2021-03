KADOKA | Glenn Freeman, 91, died March 20, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, at the Rush Funeral Chapel in Kadoka, and one hour before services at the church on Thursday.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, at the Belvidere Community Church. Burial will be at the Belvidere Cemetery.