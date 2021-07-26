Glenn L. Jorgenson

SIOUX FALLS | South Dakota Hall of Fame inductee Glenn Leroy Jorgenson, 91, who with his wife Phyllis helped to save and transform hundreds of lives through River Park alcohol and drug treatment programs in South Dakota, died peacefully Friday, July 23, 2021, at Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls. Phyllis was at his side, as she's been throughout their 70-year marriage.

River Park, with facilities in Pierre, Rapid City and Sioux Falls, and outreach offices, was South Dakota's first non-profit, privately funded treatment center for addiction. As a recovering addict and alcoholic, Glenn maintained his sobriety for 18,765 days and taught that drug addiction is a disease -- not a human failing or character flaw. Glenn led a movement to change societal attitudes toward addiction, to correct misinformation and to eliminate the shame and stigma often unfairly attached to addiction. Glenn was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 1996. He was recognized for his contributions to the betterment of his home state. Further information can be found at www.It'sGreatToBeAliveBook.com