Glenn Reede

Glenn Reede

  • Updated
BELLE FOURCHE | Glenn Thomas Reede, 73, died Sept. 8, 2020.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

