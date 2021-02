Gloria J. Teegardin

Nov. 8 1940 – Feb. 17 2021

AUSTIN, Texas | Gloria Jane Teegardin (nee Becker) passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:08 p.m. in Austin after a courageous battle with dementia.

Gloria was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, the first-born twin daughter of Velma Grace Holverson and Herman Becker. Sadly, Gloria's twin sister, “Baby Becker” died a day later and Gloria's mother passed away from complications two weeks after giving birth.

Gloria grew up on a farm in Philip, South Dakota, with her older sister Beverly, her father and their new stepmother Maida Taylor. While attending high school in Philip, Gloria was very active in the band, pep club, school paper as well as active in the church choir, which would follow her throughout the rest of her life.

After attending state college in Minnesota, Gloria began working with the department of financial aid in the School of Nursing eventually becoming a financial aid counselor within the Rapid City Regional Hospital. After Rapid City, Gloria took a position as a financial aid counselor for the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio until her retirement. As a financial aid counselor for the majority of her career, Gloria's pride was helping students achieve their dreams.