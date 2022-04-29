Goldie A. Reichardt, 97, of Edgemont, SD, passed away April 28, 2022, at Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs, SD.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Edgemont United Church in Edgemont, SD. Committal services will follow at Edgemont Cemetery in Edgemont, SD.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD. Condolences may be left at www.chamberlainmccolleys.com.