STURGIS | The Funeral Service for Goldie Haase, 84, will be at 11 a.m. MT on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Elgin, ND.

Goldie passed from this life on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at the age of 84 years, 6 months, 20 days.

Goldie is survived by her daughters, Jodi (Kyle) Mathis, Spearfish, SD; JaRae (Doug) Faul, Pleasanton, TX; and Jeralyn (Darrel) Koupal, Redondo Beach, CA; two grandsons; two brothers, Marvin (Betty) Haase, Lemmon, SD; and Morris (Marcy) Haase, New Leipzig, ND.

Cards can be mailed to Jodi Mathis, 1909 Country Oaks Lane, Spearfish, SD 57783.