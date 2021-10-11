STURGIS | The Funeral Service for Goldie Haase, age 84, will be at 11 a.m. MT on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Elgin, ND.
Goldie passed away on October 7, 2021 in Sturgis.
Goldie is survived by her daughters, Jodi (Kyle) Mathis, Spearfish, SD; JaRae (Doug) Faul, Pleasanton, TX; and Jeralyn (Darrel) Koupal, Redondo Beach, CA; two grandsons; two brothers, Marvin (Betty) Haase, Lemmon, SD; and Morris (Marcy) Haase, New Leipzig, ND.
Cards can be mailed to Jodi Mathis, 1909 Country Oaks Lane, Spearfish, SD 57783.
