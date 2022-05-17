BLACK HAWK - Goldie Johanna Stensaas Prestjohn, went home to the Lord on May 15, 2022. Goldie's heart gave up the battle leaving her to say goodbye to her family and friends. Goldie lived a happy life which began February 4, 1941, when she was born to Ed and Johanna Stensaas. She lived most of her life in the Black Hills, where she made many lifetime friends.

In 1965, Goldie married her side kick Pete Prestjohn. Pete and Goldie enjoyed their life with their three sons, Bryan, Willie, and Steve. Bryan married Michaela, in turn gave her a daughter she never had and a best friend. During Willie's brief time with us he showed us how to deal with whatever life gives you and don't complain and make the best of your life. Steve gave her the joy of her life, a grandson, Jesse, who she is extremely proud of.

During Goldie's younger years she enjoyed horseback riding and competing in Rodeo's where she won the South Dakota State High School Barrel Racing in 1958 and 1959. She also competed at the Nationals Finals in Albuquerque, NM.

Pete and Goldie spent most weekends camping, hunting, and fishing. Pete and Goldie worked side by side for 25 years running Black Hawk Plumbing and Heating. In her golden years, she traded all of that for her favorite pass time, riding ATV's with family and friends.

Goldie's final wish is that everyone celebrate her life and don't mourn her death.

Goldie is survived by her loving husband Pete, her sons: Bryan (Michaela); Steve (Jody), and grandson Jesse and his fiance Halayna, her two sisters: Gloria and Gladys (Wes). Several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Willie, and four brothers.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Her online guestbook is available for friends and family to sign at www.osheimschmidt.com.