Gordon C. Sage

VANCOUVER, Wash. | My father was born Oct. 21, 1921 and raised on a small ranch near the foot of Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills of South Dakota. This picturesque resort area endowed him with a lifelong love of wildlife, nature and scenic beauty. He spent his youth hunting and fishing along the pristine streams and ponderosa pine-covered hills. It was here that he acquired an intimate knowledge of nature. At a very young age it became evident that he was born with the natural ability to take that knowledge and turn it into artistic masterpieces.

September 1939, his senior year, Hitler's troops invaded Poland. He decided to join the National Guard to help guard his country. Graduating from Rapid City high school in 1940, he made another decision... He felt it was his duty to his country, he switched to the U.S. Marine Corps. Hitchhiking to Minneapolis, MN. to the Recruiting Center. He was soon sent to Boot Camp at Camp Pendleton near San Diego, CA, and then assigned to a seagoing Marine unit. At age 20 he was assigned to Rear Admiral Walter Stratton Anderson on the USS Maryland, as his orderly. Admiral Anderson was the commander of the battleships fleet in the Pacific theater. On Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941 Gordon was shining his shoes getting ready to spend his day off ashore. At about 7:55 the Japanese war planes struck, and Gordon started hearing explosions. He thought the Army was just practicing with its big guns. A friend came to his door and said, "this is it"... Pearl Harbor was being bombed. Going to the door he saw the Oklahoma tilting over. Sailors on the Maryland were throwing ropes to the men in the oil-filled water. Gordon was dumb with disbelief after they had been told that you couldn't sink a battleship. The bay was on fire and the flames were right up against the ship. He jumped in a line and started passing ammunition to an anti-aircraft gun until the Admiral came aboard, and Gordon took up his duties as orderly.