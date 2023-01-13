RAPID CITY - Gordon Harold Wangen, 85, passed away on January 8, 2023 at Monument Health, Rapid City. Gordon was born February 27, 1937 in Watertown, SD to Hildora Wangen.

He left school after 8th grade and was proud to share he held down his first job as a pin setter at the bowling alley at 12 years old.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at 17. While stationed at RAF Croughton, UK he met the love of his life, Annie Woodrow and they married on November 2, 1957, in Castle Rock, Northern Ireland.

Gordon retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving his country for 20 years. During his enlistment he was stationed at multiple bases in Texas, England, Massachusetts, Canada, Germany, California, Nebraska, Vietnam, Italy and North Dakota. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam.

After his retirement he used his military training and accepted a job for a military contractor on the Defense Early Warning (DEW) Line in Point Barrow, AK. He and Annie settled in Watertown, SD after that job and relocated to Rapid City in 1982.

Not one to ever sit back and watch life go by, Gordon had a passion for bowling in his retirement years. He and Annie made many lasting friendships in the bowling community and among his many accomplishments were several 300 games and induction to the Rapid City Bowling Hall of Fame.

A wonderful husband, father and grandfather he enjoyed traveling with Annie, bowling, golfing, working in his yard, hunting and fishing with his grandsons, visiting Deadwood for gaming and his many dachshunds over the years. Whether it was teaching his grandkids or just hanging out, Gordon was happiest around family and friends.

He is survived by a daughter, Debbie (Steve) Paxton MA, a son Jeff (Joyce) Rapid City; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Charlotte (Bob) Watertown. He was preceded in death by his mother, wife and a daughter, Terry.

Public visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.