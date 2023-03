STURGIS - Gordon J. Deters, 80, of Sturgis, SD, died March 24, 2023, at Sturgis Monument Senior Care. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. A Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.