RAPID CITY | Gordon L. Scofield, 95, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at his residence under hospice care.

Gordon was born on September 29, 1925 in Huron to Perry L. and Zella R. Scofield. He grew up and attended school in DeSmet. He married Nancy Cooney in East Chicago, Indiana on December 27, 1947. Gordon and Nancy were blessed with a daughter Cathy and a son Terrence.

Gordon was involved in music and athletic activities at DeSmet High School. He then attended and graduated from Purdue University in mechanical engineering in 1946 under the U.S. Navy program during World War II. After his discharge he taught engineering courses at South Dakota State University in Brookings for one year where the greatest miracle of his life occurred when he met Nancy. Gordon and Nancy continued their studies in higher education at the University of Missouri at Rolla, Oklahoma University and Nancy at Michigan Technological University. Their educations culminated in each of them achieving PhD degrees, Gordon at the University of Oklahoma and Nancy, the first woman to receive the doctorate in Geology at Michigan Technological University. The achievement of their doctoral degrees was supported by the patience and encouragement of their children.