Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. July 18, 2022, at the Federated Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation is 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. July 17 at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus and 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. July 18, 2022, at the church. A committal service taking place at a future date in the Black Hills, South Dakota.