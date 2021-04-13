SIOUX FALLS | Gordon Rose, 88, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community.

Gordon Douglas Rose was born Oct. 29, 1932, in Sturgis to Charles and Edith (Trigg) Rose. He attended country schools and in 1950, graduated from Sturgis High School. He then attended West Point Military Academy for one year before graduating from SDSU in Brookings, earning his Master Degree.

On May 27, 1955, Gordon was united in marriage with Ruth Mackintosh in Brookings. He then earned his PhD from Iowa State University, Ames, IA. Gordon worked for the USDA, SDSU and University of Minnesota Agricultural Extension Services. Through the USDA, he educated groups in various agricultural systems which grew to include several international workshops and classes as well. Throughout their married life, Gordon and Ruth lived in various areas of the country before returning to Brookings in 1966. They moved to the Twin Cities area in 1974 before moving to Sioux Falls in 2017. Ruth passed away on Dec. 27, 2020.

A highlight following his retirement was spending a year in Bulgaria as a volunteer with Citizens for Democracy Corps. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting in South Dakota, and genealogy research.

Gordon was a member of the United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge, and the Kiwanis Club.