Gordon Vercoe Jr.

SPEARFISH | Gordon R. Vercoe Jr., 84, former resident of Ishpeming, MI, passed away on Nov. 30, 2020, in Yuma, AZ, his winter home, after a brief hard-fought battle with Covid-19.

He was born May 18, 1936, in Ishpeming to Gordon and Bertha (Vertanen) Vercoe, growing up in Gwinn and Ishpeming (North Lake).

After high school he joined the U.S. Navy (1954-1958) and was a torpedo man stationed aboard one of two battleships (the U.S.S. Hank) in the Korean Conflict. He married Nancy H. Ruohomaki in 1959 and they had four children: Tamara, Gordon, Cherie and Derrick. They were married for over 45 years.

During his lifetime, he enjoyed camping with his family, along with family travels and spending time at the lake. His hobbies included walks in the woods, hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, and singing in the choir.

Gordon enjoyed conversation with people wherever he went in his day-to-day life and was always "on the go." Everyone who knew him will remember his natural friendliness, conversation, humor, good work ethic and kindness to others. Taking new shoes off of his feet and giving them to a veteran while serving at a Mission in Arizona, was only one of his good deeds. He was the first to help out whenever a helping hand was needed.