RAPID CITY | Gordon Wicks, 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Fountain Springs Health Care on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Atonement Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Atonement Lutheran Church.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home