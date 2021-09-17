Gordon Wicks

Gordon followed his passion, dousing for water and oil. Learning of his success, people would often call him to find water on their land.

Gordon became an avid runner and walker, even setting speed walking records for the Senior Olympics. He coached Little League baseball, taught neighborhood kids how to box to protect themselves from bullies, and worked with kids and grandkids to help them become better athletes.

Golfing was one of Gordon's passions, and his golfing buddies will attest that even after the age of 90, Gordon was an admirable competitor. The term “Wicksing it” was coined when he would putt rather than chip from the fairway, sinking many a long shot. He was proud to have hit two holes-in-one in his 80s.

Gordon loved to read and write and keep up with the world around him. He wrote poetry that he shared with family and friends. A woman once stopped him to thank him for saving her life after he shared a poem he wrote about the dangers of alcohol abuse.