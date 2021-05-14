Grace A. Childs

Grace attended school in McClusky and Drake, ND and graduated high school in 1938. She attended Mayville State Teachers College from 1938 to 1941 and graduated with a teacher's degree. She then taught in a country school until she left for Moultrie, Georgia and married Charles Childs, an Air Force pilot, on July 4, 1942. She raised their four children mostly by herself while traveling around the country as an Officer's wife and lived in Japan for three years while Chuck was stationed there. They retired from the service in Rapid City in 1959 and lived there until 2017 when they moved to Minnesota. Grace was a dedicated teacher and taught school in the Rapid City school system for over 20 years until she retired in 1982.