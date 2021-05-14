Grace A. Childs

TRACY, Minn. | Grace Anna Delaine (Saueressig) Childs, 100, of Tracy, formerly of Rapid City, South Dakota, died Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Sunset Hospice Cottage in Worthington, MN. Grace was born to Robert and Caroline (Anderson) Saueressig on June 10, 1920 in McClusky, North Dakota.
Grace attended school in McClusky and Drake, ND and graduated high school in 1938. She attended Mayville State Teachers College from 1938 to 1941 and graduated with a teacher's degree. She then taught in a country school until she left for Moultrie, Georgia and married Charles Childs, an Air Force pilot, on July 4, 1942. She raised their four children mostly by herself while traveling around the country as an Officer's wife and lived in Japan for three years while Chuck was stationed there. They retired from the service in Rapid City in 1959 and lived there until 2017 when they moved to Minnesota. Grace was a dedicated teacher and taught school in the Rapid City school system for over 20 years until she retired in 1982.
Grace also loved to travel. She and Chuck traveled in a motor home all over the United States, Canada, and parts of Mexico. They also traveled to Europe twice.
Grace was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Past Teachers Association. She was President of the General Federation Women's Fortnightly Club. She taught Adult Literacy classes at Ellsworth Air Force Base and Sunday School at Faith Lutheran Church for many years. She was a long-time member of South Canyon Lutheran Church, and in 2017 joined Tracy Lutheran Church. She was a past matron of the Order of the Eastern Star in Keystone, SD and served as their secretary.
Grace is survived by her daughters, Connie (Norman) Peterson and Candy (Wayne) Taft, both of Storden, MN; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends around the world. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Cara Dale; son, Charles L. Childs II; two brothers; and six sisters.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 17, at Kirk Funeral Home.